COLUMBIA - Ragtag Film Society is working with Columbia Parks and Recreation to offer low-income Columbia residents a limited number of True/False Film Fest "Classic" passes.
Family household income must be less than 185% of the poverty level to qualify.
Barbie Banks, a Custodian of RagTag Film Society, said this is the first year they've given out low-income passes.
"We think getting a pass is the best way to experience the fest," Banks said. "This program allows for people to experience the whole thing, really immerse themselves in it without any cost."
Banks said RagTag Film Society thinks art is important.
"I always say bread and roses, you need bread to survive and roses to thrive, and we are the roses of what's offered in our community," Banks said. "We are the thing that is allowing people to express themselves, experience other cultures and worlds that they would never experience without film."
Beyond the new low-income pass initiative, Banks said the fest will have other low-cost or free events like talkbacks and campfire stories.
Registrations for the passes will be accepted Friday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Feb. 3 and pass recipients can expect to be notified by Wednesday, Feb. 8.
This year's True/False Film Fest runs March 2-5 in Columbia. The fest will announce the film line-up on February 8.