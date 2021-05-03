COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest usually attracts large crowds to Columbia. Executive directors of the fest say they faced a challenge on how to social distance large crowds.
“For what seems like a year now we have been working closely with the health department to come up with a plan that allows for outdoor screenings, physically distanced,” Barbie Banks, co-executive director of True/False Film Fest, said.
This year, the fest will be held at Stephens Lake Park, to safely accommodate guests, filmmakers and musicians.
Fest organizers came up with a plan to paint socially distanced squares and rectangles on the ground for people to sit on.
“That is where people will sit and watch movies, by themselves or with people they feel comfortable with, the people they have been spending the pandemic with,” Banks said.
There is only one indoor venue, located at Ragtag Cinema. The small theater will have less seats available to ensure social distancing.
“The theatre usually holds 138 people but will have 42 spots available,” Banks said.
True/False will kick off Wednesday night. Find the schedule of films and concerts, plus how to purchase tickets here.