COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest brought back its sustainability efforts that were put on hold during the pandemic. This weekend marked the fest's 20th year.
“We are getting back into [composting] this year, which is very exciting,” Ragtag Film Society Co-Custodian Arin Liberman said. “We're composting what we can, we're recycling what we can and diverting everything that we can from the landfill.”
Liberman said this is part of the organization's effort to bring the True/False Film Fest back to pre-pandemic levels. She said they want the festival to grow, but they want to do it sustainably.
“We're trying to grow back steadily, which is a huge part of sustainability overall, you know, not just sort of like Green Team environmental sustainability efforts, but the sustainability of the organization of the people working here,” Liberman said.
From 2017 to 2019, organizers estimated they were able to divert over six tons of waste from landfills through recycling and composting efforts. Composting was an initiative that was put on-hold during the pandemic. This year, it’s back and staff are being told to monitor trash cans so the initiative is as effective as possible.
“We have separate trash and recycling at every event that we do, and signs and staff to kind of help make sure that people get stuff into the right containers, because it's hard to remember sometimes what goes where,” Liberman said.
Bluebird Composting is collecting compost at True/False events that serve food and from 15 restaurants. Ken Leija, a Bluebird Composting sales representative, said the company expects to collect 20,000 pounds of food waste this weekend.
“This is part of helping the environment,” Leija said. “Taking care of food waste and diverting that and utilizing it into premium compost that residents and farmers use every day.”
Liberman said sustainability is important to True/False Film Fest organizers because they are mindful of community resources.
“We're part of an ecosystem, part of the Columbia ecosystem, we're part of the earth ecosystem, we're part of the nonfiction filmmaking ecosystem,” Liberman said. “We need to make an effort in those areas to make sure that we're really mindful about our resources, whether that's people or paper plates.”
Liberman said waste diversion data will be collected after the True/False Film Fest ends. KOMU 8 News will share that data when it becomes available.