COLUMBIA - This year's True/False Film Fest lineup has just been released, which includes over 100 screenings of the newest and most compelling films. The festival is set to take place March 3-6, airing movies from Thursday evening to Sunday night.
According to the event's website, it will offer a long weekend of creative placemaking in which filmmakers, artists, musicians, and others remake downtown Columbia into a one-of-a-kind experience.
The fest attracts people from this region of the country and all around the world. It has a significant impact on the local economy from a tourism perspective.
"There's two ways to look at it. First of all, there is of course that direct impact which involves people coming in from out of town spending the night in our hotels, shopping in our stores, and dining in our restaurants," Strategic Communications Manager at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Megan McConachie said. "Then there's a secondary economic impact which is the great reputation that Columbia gets as a destination where people really value art and film."
The fest can also have a long-term effect on the city, as well.
"Columbia is a community where art is valued and where film is valued, so that can attract not only people to visit here but to live here and locate their businesses here, knowing that this is one of the great things that people anticipate every year," McConachie said.
In 2018, the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau commissioned an economic impact study for the True/False Film Fest which concluded with a $2.2 million revenue result. In 2019, the fest sold more than 54,000 tickets, bringing thousands of people to the area.
After a year where True/False hasn't been the same as it has in the past due to the coronavirus outbreak, 2022's event is anticipated to return to its regular operations next month with COVID-19 precautions in place. The fest will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. It will also require masks to be worn.
