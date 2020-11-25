COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest will look a lot different next year amid the pandemic.
The festival will primarily be held outside at Stephens Lake Park to allow for social distancing and lessen chances for virus spread. The film festival is traditionally held in downtown Columbia.
The park will host four screens, with a fifth one set-up as a drive-in near the park May 5-9, 2021.
“Stephens Lake Park is really a gem of Columbia. We have great viewing areas, really cool natural amphitheaters... I love showing movies in this space already," artistic director David Wilson said.
Most of the fest, including a food and shopping district will take place in-person, but a virtual component- "Teleported Fest"- will also be available on a limited basis.
On the festival's last day in March 2020, only 26 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri and health officials had just announced the first positive case in the state.
“We are very adaptive and look forward to ways that we can evolve and we recognize that there may be opportunities that cause us to seek a little more creatively to socially distance and encourage people to wash their hands and wear their masks," operations director Carly Love said.
A parade will take place from downtown to Stephens Lake Park on Friday, May 7.
Organizers say it will likely be the first in-person festival of its size in the U.S. in 2021.
Films will only be screened in the evening, but visual art exhibits and music performances will be expanded to have performances throughout each day of the festival.
“We’ve been walking this park at night- getting ideas and brainstorming, and there’s so many things that we’ve wanted to try that maybe March doesn’t lend itself to but May does, so there’s a lot of creativity right now," Wilson said.
The Roots N Blues N BBQ festival takes over the park each summer. True/False will keep the park open; only each venue will be secured. Capacity for each one ranges from 200 to 800 people per screen, organizers say. They expect to have 40 to 50% of the attendance in previous years.
Performer and visual artist applications and t-shirt design submission are now open on truefalse.org. The volunteer application will launch in January with more maps of the screens and parking available closer to the events.
Passes go on sale this Saturday and can be purchased here.