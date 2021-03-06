COLUMBIA - Fans of the True/False Film fest gathered in downtown Columbia Saturday afternoon for the annual Rites of Spring event.
The first weekend in March usually hosts thousands of moviegoers for the fest downtown. For the first time, the 2021 fest will be hosted outside at Stephens Lake Park in May to encourage social distancing across 116 acres of the park.
"We love the idea that we can can show movies for groups of people in a way that is safe and the park let's us do that," the festival's artistic director David Wilson said.
While spread out, organizers say the fest will have a smaller feel with 16 feature films shown on four screens after sunset and a drive-in theater off-site. Pods will be marked at each venue for attendees to sit in their own chairs individually or with groups.
Saturday marked the unofficial countdown to the fest and kick-off of Hindsight, a weekly online viewing of past True/False feature films.
"Obviously we all know this is normally True/False weekend. That's a flood of emotion for many of us," Wilson said. "It's a much nicer day than I remember Saturdays at True/False being, which is nice. It means we're all here, even distanced. I feel that very nugget of a sense of community in the park right now."
The event included musical performances from local artists and interactive art displays. Both will be showcased at the May fest, one a community fire where participants right things they want to let go of from the pandemic, the other using paper flowers for attendees to write what they're looking forward to the rest of the year.
It also marked the third year of the True Love event, encouraging people to shop in downtown Columbia and support local businesses that may not see as much foot traffic during the film showings.
"We love to partner with our downtown businesses and we like to encourage people to go out downtown, go shopping," festival development and communications director Stacie Pottinger said. "It's a great way to thank the businesses and show what they mean to you and to all of us."
The big event in May will offer shuttles to pick riders up from locations around Columbia, including downtown, to come to and from Stephens Lake Park. Organizers are also planning a spot in the park to host downtown businesses and local food trucks.
"We're working on an idea to basically lift up and take some of our favorite aspects of Columbia, of downtown of other stores and businesses in Columbia, and put them in the southwest corner of the park, all weekend long," Wilson said. "Everything about the fest this year is designed for people who basically live in and around Boone County."