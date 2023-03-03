COLUMBIA — Festival-goers donned all sorts of costumes at Friday's True/False Film Fest activities downtown.
But some participants had the opportunity to wear art instead.
Japanese artist Mami Takahashi's "Seeing You, Seeing Me" installation turned spectators into performers, holding reflective umbrellas that still provided sight for those underneath them. After moving to the United States from Japan, Takahashi wanted to capture the emotions she felt as an immigrant.
"When you are inside of it, you feel like people are staring at you," Takahashi said, "but people cannot tell who you are because less information is being given to the public. They don't have a cue for body language, and they can't look for a face. So it's a kind of invisibility and visibility for them."
Stop-Gap Projects hosted the free-to-attend event incorporated within the True/False schedule. Takahashi's exhibit featured other mediums, including audio elements, paintings with intentionally oxidized silver leaf and poetry.
Sarah Nguyen, a True/False organizer, helped bring Takahashi from her home in Portland, Oregon to Columbia to show off her work. Takahashi has spent time building "Seeing Me, Seeing You" since moving to the United States.
"For our artist-in-residency program, we solicit international and national artists," Nguyen said. "We are looking for people who have a complete body of work, but who also represent True/False values, including diversity and inclusivity. And then we want our artists to be reflective and of the same caliber as the filmmakers and directors that we're bringing in.
"The fact that Mami can talk about, so easily, what the experience is of being an Asian woman in American society during this time with this installation where you're both very visible and also not visible at all."
Takahashi comes from a family of artists — she attended the same art school in Japan as her great-grandmother, grandmother and great aunt. Even though her multi-medium work is considered experimental, she still incorporates her original studies in Japanese paintings into her art.
"When I moved here, I thought I would break away from traditions, the traditional art format," Takahashi said. "But I'm still using it, because these paintings are part of my traditional Japanese paintings by using silver leaf and oxidizing it... that's how my journey started, and I'm still using it."
Those who viewed or took part in the exhibit said the experience reminded them of a variety of personal struggles, such as experiencing xenophobia or social anxiety.
"I come from an immigrant family and talking very openly about my culture, it's something that I've really struggled with but come to love," Diana Mrzljak, a first-generation Bosnian-American, said. "And growing up in America, you want to act like an American."
Noura Al-Hachami, a psychology student at the University of Missouri, is a first-generation Iraqi American who has previously volunteered for True/False. She attended the exhibit to see a different immigrant perspective.
"I think women of color tend to be really good scapegoats for a lot of people's hatred," Al-Hachami said. "They're smaller targets, they're easier to project people's blame on to. So when you consider misogyny and racism, I do think being a smaller person, a woman of color like [Takahashi] makes this feel real... staring up at these tall, white men, it can make you feel, 'oh, I physically feel smaller than these people.'"
Jo Zimmermann, a digital film student at Stephens College, helped Takahashi construct the umbrellas, which are made of privacy mirror films, wooden dowels and hula hoops. She said that she loved seeing people react after the experience.
"That's honestly my favorite part of art," Zimmermann said. "There's only so much you can bring as a creator. A lot of it is just observers. Like, there's a whole other life that observing art takes on, and you can't even imagine it because you're only limited to your own perspective. I just get excited when I see reactions like that."
Kenzie Wells co-founded Stop-Gap Projects with fellow University of Missouri School of Visual Studies professor Anna Wehrwein. The year-old North Village Arts District partner hosts monthly art exhibitions, experimental film screenings and other events within the art community, and Wells said she's proud to have hosted Takahashi's work.
"[Wehrwein] was really behind the wheels of making all of this happen with True/False," Wells said. "But I will say, we are quite new... so the folks at True/False reached out to Anna about using this space, and we were really excited about that prospect. Several months ago, we looked at Mami's work. They were in contact with us about the idea, and we all kind of collaborated in a conversation about it, and we decided we wanted to do it.
"One of my favorite things about True/False is being able to meet new artists that come from all over the globe. Meeting Mami and learning more about her work and her process and her history, I will definitely cherish that for so long, because you don't always get the artist in the space talking about their work... actually having the artist here, participating in the performance and also speaking about her work from the heart was really inspiring,