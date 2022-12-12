COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director.
Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have been affected by trauma.
“We are excited about the opportunities and continued mission that Michele will bring to True North,” Dr. Ashley Emel, president of True North’s board of directors, said.
Snodderley has developed community programs, chaired multiple outreach committees, and served on several boards, all of which were focused on strengthening children, families, and the community, according to a press release.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in family studies and gerontology from Southern Nazarene University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia College.
Snodderley says it is her belief that by working to help individuals heal from the past, True North can help create a future that embraces, empowers, and strengthens the community where we work, live, and play.
True North said Snodderley's arrival coincides with the organization's plans for expansion and enhancement in the coming year, as the nonprofit works to obtain and renovate an expanded Advocacy Center for the Columbia community in 2023.
“Her previous work experience will help True North reach and care for those who are victims of sexual and domestic violence,” Emel said.