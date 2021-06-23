COLUMBIA — Domestic violence shelter True North of Columbia posted on Facebook Monday that their flowers were stolen over the the weekend.
Elizabeth Herrera Eichenberger, the executive director of True North, says the flowers mean a lot to the organization.
"I know that it may seem like these are just flowers, but for us it's really much more than that. We spend a lot of time helping them grow, we've had them for probably 8 to 10 years," Herrera Eichenberger said. "It's a method for us to find respite from the stories and situations we find ourselves helping our clients with."
True North was founded in the 1970s by a group of University of Missouri graduates to help sexual assault victims. The organization provides victims with safe housing, advocacy and support.
They offer services such as counseling, protection, housing assistance and legal action for victims. Their emergency shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Herrera Eichenberger says the donations of new flowers have been overwhelming to the point where they can no longer take anymore. She says that if people want to contribute it would be a big help if people donated online on their website.
If you have any information about the case contact the Columbia Police Department at 311 and ask for Officer Knott.