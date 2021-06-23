Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of west central Illinois, including the following area, Adams IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The heavy rainfall from these storms has the potential to cause flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&