COLUMBIA − Columbia police say they have investigated three domestic-related homicides in the past couple of months, including Monday night's fatal shooting.
True North is a comprehensive domestic and sexual violence victim service program. Jennifer Hickam, the director of grants for the nonprofit, said it is common to see these crimes happen close together.
"It happens in sort of a cluster pattern so when you see one fatality relating to domestic abuse, a couple more will follow in a short span of time," Hickam said.
Hickam said she does not know why this occurs this way, as True North has had individuals try and study the patterns in some of these cases.
As the number of domestic cases fluctuates, so does the number of people who check into the shelter for assistance. True North has a shelter capacity of 30 individuals but typically has room for more.
Hickam said many individuals may be scared to seek help. She said she hopes that those affected individuals reach out to the nonprofit and get the necessary help that they need.
"We can help emotionally cope with that individual as our whole staff is trained for cases with extreme trauma and are residential victim advocates," Hickam said.
Hickam said recurring violence in a relationship is very hard to change. She described some of the recent homicide cases as the "breaking point" for some of individuals. Hickam said she wants to help as many individuals as she can before it is too late for them.
"Recognizing the problem before it gets out of hand is very important, and that is something that we stress," Hickam said. "I call it 'walking on eggshells' and when this occurs, individuals can kind of assess that they are in a difficult situation and we hope that they seek extra assistance to try and cope with this."
True North deals with extensive cases and has two separate phone numbers for assisting individuals, including a normal administrative phone number (573-875-0503) and a separate emergency hotline (573-875-1370) for those in need of immediate assistance.