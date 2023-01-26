COLUMBIA − Truman VA is making an impact on local veterans, one life at a time.
The VA's suicide prevention team screens veterans who may be at risk of suicide, conducts outreach in the community and shares referrals from the 988 crisis hotline.
Katie McDannald, suicide prevention coordinator at Truman VA, said it's important that veterans are aware of the services available.
"All veterans are at risk for suicide, and veterans in Missouri are at elevated risk for suicide because of lots of demographic conditions that are unique to Missouri," McDannald said. "Any bills that impact mental health in general and veterans in particular and making sure that they can access health care, mental health care and specialty care are going to important for reducing some of those risk factors."
The State House Committee addressed mental health issues in Missouri on Monday.
Lawmakers discussed increasing salaries for employees of the state's Department of Mental Health to address staffing shortages and addressed continuing funding for the 988 crisis hotline.
One U.S. Army veteran goes to Truman for help.
"Little things can save lives," Jacob Cenyon said.
Cenyon said he gets services at the Truman VA through its whole health approach at the Patient Education Center. He says they tell him what he needs to live a healthy and happy life and introduce him to new activities such as yoga and pottery.
If you are a struggling veteran or wondering if you qualify for certain programs, call 988 and press 1.