Truman VA appoints new medical center director

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that it is appointing Christopher Myhaver as medical center director of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia.
Myhaver will replace Patricia Hall as Truman's director.
“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Myhaver as Truman VA’s new medical center director,” Hall said. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, and will benefit staff, volunteers, and most importantly, the Veterans we are honored to serve. We anticipate he will begin his appointment on April 9.”
Myhaver served as interim medical center director of Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Arkansas since May 2022. Prior to this, he was the associate director of the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Texas.
Myhaver’s other leadership experiences include serving as deputy executive director of nusiness operations and administration in the VHA Office of Care in the Community.
MMyhaver joined VA in 2004 as a PRIME resident at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. He later served in leadership roles at the VA North Texas Healthcare System, Grand Junction VAMC, Overton Brooks VAMC, and El Paso VA Health Care System. At the VA Central Office level, Myhaver worked as director of Community Care Claims Adjudication and Reimbursement (CAR).
Myhaver received a master of science in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio and a bachelor of science in community health from Texas A&M University in College Station. He also is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.