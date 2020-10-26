COLUMBIA- Truman Hospital broke ground on a new community living center Monday morning.
Staff gathered in the Truman VA parking lot for the ceremony as veterans attended via a Facebook live stream.
Jeff Hoelscher, Truman VA Public Affairs Officer, attended the ceremony Monday.
"The community living center is a long term nursing care facility for veterans that require long-term care following a surgery or even for the rest of their life," Hoelscher said.
The new project is a two-phase project. The first phase, which was celebrated Monday, is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022.
The project includes a 14-bed long-term care facility with access to the hospital's park, along with the development of a courtyard and bistro for use by residents and their families.
According to a hospital press release, the project will bring veterans a better home away from home facilities.
"We are excited to get started with this project and are pleased with everyone that came out this morning to help us celebrate," Hoelscher said.
The old CLC unit will be used as an inpatient medicine unit. This will bring the current fourth-floor location to the hospital's third floor, getting all Truman VA's inpatient care units onto the same floor and making it more convenient.
The Truman VA hospital will also break ground on a new outpatient clinic located in Sedalia at 3 p.m.
According to the release, the Sedalia's clinic size will increase from 6,223 square feet and 12 exam rooms to 10,961 square feet and 18 exam rooms.
The new outpatient clinic site will be located at CBOC, 981 Winchester Drive, Sedalia.