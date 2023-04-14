COLUMBIA − This Sunday, April 16, is National Health Care Decisions Day. The Truman Veterans Association Medical Center held various booths Friday to offer assistance to veterans and non-veterans with advance directives.
The founder of National Health Care Decisions Day says the day is used to encourage people to hold conversations with loved ones and providers on their advanced care.
Truman VA's social work team provided assistance with advance directives/living wills in the medical center's lobby from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance directives are legal documents that provide instructions for medical care and only go into effect if an individual cannot communicate their own wishes.
Renee Knipsel, one of the social workers who worked the booth, encourages individuals to complete documents while they can still make decisions for themselves.
"We encourage you to do the document, so that if something did happen, unforeseen situation or circumstances, then you would have the ability to have made your wishes and desires known," Knipsel said. "And then you can choose somebody to make those decisions to enforce those or enact those choices and desires."
Truman VA's goal is to shed light on the importance of advance directives.
"That's why we're doing this today to help educate, spread the word," Knipsel said. "Here at the VA, we strive really hard to get all of our veterans to complete power of attorneys for health care."
This was Truman VA's second year in a row holding the booths. They plan on bringing the booths back next year, around the next National Health Care Decisions Day.
Nathan Kottkamp founded National Health Care Decisions Day in 2008, according to The Conversation Project.