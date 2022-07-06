COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of its new Community Living Center (CLC).
The ribbon-cutting started at 10 a.m., and tours were given at Truman VA's new CLC, located on the west side of the medical center.
The new facility is a 14-room long-term nursing care facility, according to VA's public affairs officer Jeff Hoelscher. It will provide long-term care to veteran patients who either just had surgery or who need care for the rest of their life. In the second phase they will add 27 more veterans to the center.
"This is phase one of a two-phase project. [Phase two] will include a space that's more than double what we're opening next week," Hoelscher said.
The new CLC, after both phases are complete, will have access to the hospital’s park. In addition to in-patient veteran rooms, the CLC includes a courtyard, a bistro, full kitchen, spa, quiet room and many more areas for the residents and their families to enjoy.
The project, which began in October 2020, was made possible by the VA minor construction federal funding. Hoelscher said the project costs approximately $14.8 million.
According to Hoelscher, the project's long-term master plan is crafted by VA's Facility Space Planning Committee.
Hoelscher stated the new center will have modernized rooms, describing them as a "home-away-from-home."
"It provides the veterans and their families enough space to spread out. And as well as different options such as a shared kitchen area, so that they're able to make meals together and enjoy those," Hoelscher said.
He added by constructing a new, stand-alone facility on the hospital’s campus, the internal space occupied by the current CLC will be used to create a new in-patient medicine unit.
Moving the in-patient medicine unit from its current fourth-floor location to the hospital’s third floor also brings all of Truman VA’s in-patient care units onto the same floor.
Hoelscher said this will help provide more convenient and comprehensive in-patient care.
"If they're on different floors, they have to go through elevators and different hallways, whereas in this case, they're going to be on the same floor, and it's just easier to move them. It's a much better experience for the patients and for the staff," Hoelscher said.
Hoelscher stated that the Planning Committee's second phase of the community center is expected to begin once patients are fully moved into the new facility on Wednesday, July 13.
Truman VA's associate chief nurse, Jill Layne, said she is thrilled to see central-Missouri veterans have a place that truly feels like a home.
"I've been in long term care for over 20 years. And when I came to the VA, their home was very institutionalized," Layne said. "So I was very thrilled to hear that they are already on their way to modernizing the new facility or the new home for our veterans."
The building is tailored to meet each residents needs, according to Rachel Christie, the nurse manager of CLC. She said the new living center will enhance the veterans quality of life.
"The entire CLC building design is not only to make it home for our long term care veterans, but also to engage our employees with veterans in every aspect of their daily lives," Christie said. :We love our CLC veterans and employees and we cannot wait to give them this new home."
Phase 2 will begin the construction of a two-story addition to the new facility, which will be located next to the new facility. Once that building is complete, Hoelscher said there will be a total of about 27 patient beds between the two new facilities.
This is a tentative schedule and Hoelscher didn't provide an approximate completion date for Phase 2.