COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of its new Community Living Center (CLC).
The ribbon-cutting will start at 10 a.m., and tours will be given at Truman VA's new CLC, located on the west side of the medical center. Event attendees may park on the first or second floor of the medical center’s patient and visitor parking garage.
The new facility is a 14-room long-term nursing care facility, according to VA's public affairs officer Jeff Hoelscher. It will provide long-term care to veteran patients who either just had surgery or who need care for the rest of their life.
"This is phase one of a two-phase project. [Phase two] will include a space that's more than double what we're opening next week," Hoelscher said.
The new CLC after both phases are complete will have access to the hospital’s park. In addition to in-patient veteran rooms, the CLC includes a courtyard and bistro for use by residents and their families, according to a news release sent by Hoelscher.
The project, which began in October 2020, was made possible by the VA minor construction federal funding. Hoelscher said the project costs approximately $14.8 million.
According to Hoelscher, the project's long-term master plan is crafted by VA's Facility Space Planning Committee.
Hoelscher stated the new center will have modernized rooms, describing them as a "home-away-from-home."
"It provides the veterans and their families enough space to spread out. And as well as different options such as a shared kitchen area, so that they're able to make meals together and enjoy those," Hoelscher said.
He added by constructing a new, stand-alone facility on the hospital’s campus, the internal space occupied by the current CLC will be used to create a new in-patient medicine unit.
Moving the in-patient medicine unit from its current fourth-floor location to the hospital’s third floor also brings all of Truman VA’s in-patient care units onto the same floor.
Hoelscher said this will help provide more convenient and comprehensive in-patient care.
"If they're on different floors, they have to go through elevators and different hallways, whereas in this case, they're going to be on the same floor, and it's just easier to move them. It's a much better experience for the patients and for the staff," Hoelscher said.
Hoelscher stated that the Planning Committee's second phase of the community center is expected to begin once patients are fully moved into the new facility on Wednesday, July 13.
Phase 2 will begin the construction of a two-story addition to the new facility, which will be located next to the new facility. Once that building is complete, Hoelscher said there will be a total of about 34-36 patient beds between the two new facilities.
This is a tentative schedule and Hoelscher didn't provide an approximate completion date for Phase 2.
He also said attendees at the ribbon-cutting must wear a medical-grade mask in accordance with Veterans Health Administration COVID-19 precautions. Masks will be provided if needed.