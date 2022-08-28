COLUMBIA- The Truman VA’s Patient Education Center hosted a Veteran Will Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The new service for Veterans will have volunteer attorneys who will provide assistance to Veterans who need help with legal issues such as a will, power of attorney, or other basic legal support.
The service comes from a partnership between Truman VA, Missouri Veterans Commission and the Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic.
Jeff Hoelscher, Truman VA's public affairs officer, said partnering with other businesses expands overall outreach.
"Through this partnership, we are able to provide our Veterans with an important service, in addition to health care," Hoelscher said. "For all of us here at Truman VA, we feel that it is an honor and a privilege to serve those who have served."
This service is provided at no cost to the Veteran.
For more comprehensive legal services, Veterans will be referred to resources that will meet their needs.
For more information about the service offered today visit the Veterans Will Project Interview Form.
For more information about future events visit Truman VA, Missouri Veterans Commission or the Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic's website.