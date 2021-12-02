SEDALIA − The Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital will open a new outpatient clinic in Sedalia on Monday.
Hospital staff, along with members of the Sedalia Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, celebrated the completion of the community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
“Our veterans are at the very center of every decision we make because we want to ensure that they receive the best care possible,” Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, medical center director of Truman VA, said. “Missouri is a rural state, so our CBOCs are extremely important. They allow us to provide our Veterans with comprehensive health services right in their own backyards.”
The CBOC will offer primary care, behavioral health, telemedicine services, physical therapy and podiatry services.
The clinic went from 6,223 square feet and 12 exam rooms to 10,961 square feet and 18 exam rooms.