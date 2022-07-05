COLUMBIA - Truman Veterans' Hospital temporarily experienced a power outage Tuesday, forcing it to operate on an emergency backup generator.
A press release said that the center had to postpone Tuesday's medical procedures, but they will be rescheduled.
In addition, outpatient clinic appointments at the facility have been canceled until noon today, July 5.
Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer with the Truman VA, thanked the city of Columbia's power employees for their quick response to the issue.
"The city of Columbia has been outstanding," Hoelscher said. "They came in and helped us get back up online in a very timely manner. So we truly appreciate their efforts. Right now we're back up to full power."
UPDATE: @VAColumbiaMO restored its main power source after a brief outage this morning. All of today’s scheduled medical procedures have been postponed, and scheduled outpatient clinic services are postponed until noon. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/i5y91xF63D— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) July 5, 2022
The outage has not affected any of Truman VA's eight community-based outpatient clinics, or any of its operations.
Outages are extremely rare at the Truman VA. Hoelscher said that in his four years of working at the facility, this is the first time the grid went offline. Another employee said it's the first outage in his 14 years of working at the Truman VA.
"Situations like this are very uncommon," Hoelscher said. "However, that's exactly why we have backup systems like this generator in place so that we're able to continue to have power in this facility, should something like that happen again."
Truman VA’s operations management team is currently investigating the cause of the outage, which is still unknown.