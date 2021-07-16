COLUMBIA − Following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community, the Truman VA and SSM Health - St. Mary's will adjust its visitor policies.
Effective Friday, Truman VA’s visitation hours will be Monday through Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Until further notice, Truman VA inpatients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID-positive patients may not be able to receive visitors unless there are extenuating circumstances, according to a Facebook post from the hospital.
SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will also adjust its visitor policies beginning Monday, July 19.
According to a news release from the hospital, all visitors in the hospital will be restricted except in the following circumstances:
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay.
- Pediatric patients must have one guardian at all times.
- Patients having a surgery or procedure are allowed one support person.
- Limited visitors may be allowed for end-of-life situations with approval from nursing leadership.
Support personnel must enter through the outpatient entrance between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. o the weekend. They are expected to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.
Masks or face coverings are required at all times. All entrants are subject to to a screening before entering the facility.
“We have seen an increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19 and a substantial increase in community transmission,” Becky Miller, vice-president of operations for St. Mary’s Hospital, said. “We are taking this step to continue to allow support to our patients while keeping our patients and staff as safe as possible. We appreciate the community’s cooperation and ask for the community’s assistance in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”