MID-MISSOURI - Harry S. Truman Memorial VA will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for veterans who are eligible in the next few days.
Truman VA will administer the vaccine on two dates and at two locations:
- Saturday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Truman VA’s Jefferson City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, 3430 West Edgewood Drive, Jefferson City
- Monday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Missouri
Enrolled eligible veterans who meet current criteria don't need to make an appointment, but are encouraged to call to reserve a time in advance.
For Saturday's vaccination clinic veterans can call (573) 635-0233.
For Monday's vaccination clinic call (573) 814-6000, extension 54300.
Eligible Veterans who may be vaccinated include those who are 55 and older; eligible Veterans of any age who are hemodialysis patients, organ transplant patients, chemotherapy patients and those with spinal cord injuries.
Eligible Veterans who are considered frontline essential workers in the Phase 1A, 1B and 1C categories may also be vaccinated.
