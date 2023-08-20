COLUMBIA – Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital will host an employment event Saturday, Aug. 26 as an effort to staff employees.
Available positions include patient care technicians, environmental services Technicians, supply chain technicians, police officers, pharmacy technicians, medical support assistants and more.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, in the medical center’s Patient Education Center, located at 800 Hospital Drive in Columbia.
“We will have specialists on hand to assist applicants navigate through the employment process,” Andrea Wiggins, assistant director of Truman VA, said in a press release. “Our facility was ranked best place to work in all of VA for three consecutive years. We are a tight-knit team, and we seek like-minded individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans and their families, and at the same time advance their careers.”
Those attending the employment event should bring a copy of their resume, the names and contact information of three references and other appropriate certifications. Veterans also should bring their DD Form 214 ― often referred to as their “discharge papers.”