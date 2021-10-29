COLUMBIA − Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital has updated its inpatient visitation policy. The medical center also released new updates on COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations.
Inpatient veterans may receive one visitor at a time in their room. Visitors will be screened when entering the facility for signs of any communicable illness and cannot enter the facility if they show symptoms.
Resident visitation currently is not available on Truman VA’s Community Living Center, the hospital’s long-term nursing care facility.
Hours and visitation will continue to fluctuate as needed.
Third dose and booster shots also are available in addition to first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson third dose and booster shots are available at Truman VA’s eight community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC).
Third dose and booster shots of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at the main hospital.
Third dose and booster shots are available on a walk-in basis or by appointment at Truman VA, and by appointment only at Truman VA’s CBOCs.
Veterans who receive VA health care can make an appointment by calling their primary care provider.
Veterans, their spouse or caregiver can receive a third dose or booster on a walk-in basis at Truman VA by checking in at the hospital’s patient education center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Veterans who receive their health care through VA may also be vaccinated against influenza either by appointment or through Truman VA’s drive-through flu shot clinic.
The drive-through clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in the south section of the first floor of Truman VA’s patient and visitor parking garage.