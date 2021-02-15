COLUMBIA- Truman VA's vaccine clinic for Veterans will close at 1 p.m. Monday due to weather conditions. It was originally set to close at 4 p.m.

More than 200 doses were already administered at Monday's clinic at the Columbia hospital. 

In addition, more than 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to eligible Veterans at Saturday's vaccine clinics in Jefferson City, Marshfield and Kirksville. 

In total, Truman gave over 1,400 doses over to Missouri's Veterans. 

