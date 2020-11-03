As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
6 p.m.: Cole County adds 68 new COVID-19 cases
The Cole County Health Department added 68 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking a total of 458 active cases.
There have been 2,673 recoveries.
There were also two deaths reported in long-term care facilities, bringing the total to 11 deaths in long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 70.43.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 82 cases in last 24 hours
The Columbia/ Boone County Health Department reported 82 new cases added in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 516 active cases.
The county also has 105 hospitalizations. Out of those, 31 are in the ICU, 16 are on a ventilator and 20 are Boone County residents.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 59.79.
2:45 p.m.: Boone County reports additional COVID-19 related death
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 related death Tuesday, marking the county's 17 death.
The individual was over the age of 80. No other information about this individual will be released at this time.
We are sad to report a 17th COVID-19 related death in Boone County. The individual was over the age of 80. No other information about this individual will be released at this time. The death will be reflected on the Information Hub later this afternoon.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 3, 2020
12:30 p.m.: 70 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 70 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,883 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 25 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 16 have recovered. Of the staff, 101 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 82 recovered. There is currently one active UM System Staff case of the Coronavirus, and 11 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,889 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,889 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,424.
The state also added 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 3,064.
In the last seven days, there have been 16,111 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single-day average for cases is 2,302.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 14.2% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 28.5% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.