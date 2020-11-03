As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,889 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,889 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 190,424.
The state also added 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 3,064.
In the last seven days, there have been 16,111 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single-day average for cases is 2,302.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 14.2% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 28.5% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.