COLUMBIA - Sirens and alerts sounded Tuesday morning as part of a statewide tornado drill. 

Alert sent Tuesday 10 a.m.

iPhone Alert sent Tuesday 10 a.m.
Android Alert sent Tuesday 10 a.m.

Several alerts did not indicate that they were part of a drill. KOMU 8 staff saw emergency alerts that did not clearly indicate they were part of a test on both iPhone and Android devices. 

The National Weather Service St. Louis and Kansas City tweeted at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the error. The NWS says there was a malfunction between the NWS and the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA.

