COLUMBIA - Sirens and alerts sounded Tuesday morning as part of a statewide tornado drill.
Several alerts did not indicate that they were part of a drill. KOMU 8 staff saw emergency alerts that did not clearly indicate they were part of a test on both iPhone and Android devices.
The National Weather Service St. Louis and Kansas City tweeted at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding the error. The NWS says there was a malfunction between the NWS and the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA.
There has been confusion this morning with our test of the tornado warning system as part of the tornado drill. There was a malfunction between the NWS & the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA. We apologize for the inconvenience.— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 2, 2021
Concerning the recent tornado drill. The National Weather Service issued a properly coded TEST tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way. We are looking into the cause— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021