STURGEON — Tuesday's first round of thunderstorms managed to produce very large hail across parts of mid-Missouri.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said it received reports of hail damage from multiple law agencies across the area.
One Sturgeon resident, Lori Westhoelter, encountered hail almost the size of a baseball outside her home Tuesday afternoon.
Look at this hail! This was taken at “3:45ish Sturgeon/Harrisburg Line (Riggs area).” I asked the viewer to compare to a baseball and it was pretty darn close! Thank you to Lori Westhoelter for sharing. @KOMUnews #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @EmmyChirpichWX pic.twitter.com/34MtkyHRTO— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 4, 2023
Westhoelter said she thought it just supposed to rain when the hail started, which grew progressively larger in size when she started hearing large thuds.
"This is honestly the first time I've ever, ever seen hail this big," said Westhoelter, who has been a Missouri resident for a few decades.
The hailstorm lasted about 10 to 15 minutes in Westhoelter's area.
"You could definitely hear it bouncing off the roof. And when I come inside, you could hear it just hitting the ceiling," she said.
Westhoelter said the hail caused damage to the roof and chimney of her and her husband's home. She said they have already contacted their insurance company and have plans to replace the roof soon. She also said they are lucky that they moved their vehicles into their garage prior to the hailstorm.
"It was definitely an experience," Westhoelter said. "It's one that I rather not go through again. But if do, we're prepared for it."
In case of overnight severe weather, the Boone County OEM encourages people to go to bed with their phones on and ringers turned up in case of an emergency.
Currently there is not enough damage reported to public infrastructures to declare a disaster under the Stafford Act, according to Chris Kelley, the deputy director of Boone County OEM.
He did offer some tips and preventive measures to help residents in the future: have a plan, have a safe place to go for shelter, make sure your personal property is insured and always be weather aware.
Find more severe weather safety tips of Boone County OEM's website.