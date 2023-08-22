COLUMBIA - Higher temperatures and humidity mean it is more unsafe for the unhoused community to stay outside for long periods of time. Turning Point, a day center for those experiencing homelessness, is making an extra effort to cool people down and provide water during this week's heat.
"We don't just hope that people walk to our parking lot so that they can get inside and get out of the climate for a moment, we'll go find them. We'll go to a couple parks where we know our community is," Darren Morton, executive director of Turning Point, said.
Morton said Turning Point buys its water by the pallet and hands out upwards of four water cases each day.
Tia Goble, a program assistant at Turning Point, said the organization won't see huge increases of people staying throughout their opening hours, but many more people come in to get water.
"It's very important, especially for the ones that are older, or have health conditions, or are [malnourished], so that way at least their body can rest for a minute," Goble said.
For Turning Point's clients, the chance to get inside with air conditioning, showers and cold water, and the ability to relax for a couple hours can be the difference between life and death.
"It's actually a lifesaver to the majority of people because a lot of them are older and have nowhere else to go," said Jeff Ramsey, who has been coming to Turning Point since January.
Ramsey said he's had to survive on his own in many situations, but as the heat gets more unbearable, he relies on Turning Point.
One major concern with Missouri's current heat is the high humidity. MU associate professor Eric Aldrich said the higher humidity makes it harder to cool your body down when the temperatures drop at night.
"The heat index is 110, 115, and it's because we have so much of that low-level moisture," Aldrich said.
While Turning Point is an independent day center, there are several cooling centers open at different times and locations throughout the week that can be found here.