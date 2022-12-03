COLUMBIA- Twice Blessed hosted its second annual Christmas Store for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midway Locus Grove Church.
Twice Blessed is a store located down the street from the church. The store supplies items from food. Clothing, toiletries, and house essentials free of charge.
"Jill and I decided we would start a free store for people that may need a little help," Founder Glenn Johnson said.
Each adult got ten raffle tickets to spend. Each item costs one ticket unless otherwise noted.
"Teenagers get 5, and adults get ten tickets," Johnson said. "There is just a couple of high dollar items that we out two or three tickets on."
He said nearly 100 shoppers came to last year's Twice Blessed Christmas store.
"Our number has tripled down there since we first opened, and I blame that on the economy and hard times for people, people out of work and everything," Co-Founder Jill Cook said.
All items are donations from church members and the community.
"Our community, we are so blessed, and our church, we have so many people who want to help," Cook said. "People hear about us, and they want to give stuff to us to help out."
Twice Blessed is open on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. With the high demand of shoppers, there is a limit of items per family.
"Maybe a family of seven. We know they need more than four rolls of toilet paper or more shampoo, so we try to help out the ones that we know have a hard time," Johnson said.
If interested in learning more, visit their Facebook Page.