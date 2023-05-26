Two arrested after pursuit ends in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a driver Thursday after a pursuit that started in Jefferson City and ended west of Brazito.
According to a news release, a Jefferson City Police Department officer tried to stop the vehicle on Monroe Street for a warrant investigation shortly after 2 p.m. Police said the driver, Dalton Fisher, had numerous outstanding warrants.
Fisher didn't stop for the officer, the news release said, leading to a pursuit that ended up on Highway 54 leading out of the city. At that point, police said they asked the Cole County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
During the pursuit, police said Cole County deputies deployed spike strips three times. Fisher kept going, despite three of his vehicle's four tires being destroyed by the spike, the news release said.
The chase ended on West Brazito Road, and authorities took Fisher and a second passenger into custody. Police said no one was hurt and no property damaged.
Fisher, 26, was taken to the Cole County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and traffic violations, along with the charges related to outstanding warrants.
The passenger, 26-year-old Kyra Hankey, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for distribution of a controlled substance. New charges against her could include resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.