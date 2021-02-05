JEFFERSON CITY - Two subjects are in custody after a shots fired incident Thursday night at McDonalds on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City Police responded approximately at 9:30 p.m. to a shots fired incident. Callers gave descriptions of vehicles leaving the area amid the gunfire.
Responding officers were able to locate shell casings and broken glass on the parking lot, but no victims.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., the 911 Center received a call reporting a damaged vehicle on Lincoln University campus. Lincoln University Police responded and located bullets holes on the vehicle.
Jefferson City Police responded about the vehicle and was able to identify a suspect who was then taken into custody and transported to the police department for an interview.
A handgun was recovered and collected as evidence. Investigators were able to determine the motive and other subjects involved.
The second shooter involved had driven to St. Louis and was called to come in for an interview. During the interview, he admitted to his involvement and said he had been struck in the back by a round.
An inspection of his vehicle indicated a round had traveled through the trunk, backseat and through the driver's seat striking the subject in the back.
There were no life threatening injuries.
Both subjects are in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting charges for unlawful use of a weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477.