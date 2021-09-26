MILLER COUNTY - According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested two people in Miller County Friday morning for trafficking drugs after locating approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine and other items used to sell narcotics in the residence.
The Mid Missouri Drug Task Force responded to the residence off Byrd Circle outside Lake Ozark.
Deputies arrested David Ryherd and Heather Allen after receiving a search warrant and searching the residence. Authorities charged Ryherd for possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000 and charged Allen for trafficking drugs 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond of $75,000.
Both are in custody in lieu of their bonds.