COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested two Columbia residents in relation to an assault that was reported around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Orchard Court.
The two suspects arrested are Lucas Gordon Harper and Elizabeth Emily Dye. Each were charged for first degree assault, armed criminal action and first degree robbery.
During the investigation, officers located a 33-year-old female victim who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for advanced medical care.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.