CAMDEN COUNTY - Two people were arrested as a result of a traffic stop Wednesday in Camden County.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office and Lake area Narcotics Enforcement Group were involved in a joint investigation in the Sunrise Beach area of Camden County, according to a news release.
The investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Jeremy J. Hunter and 41-year-old Angela M. Swedeen.
Hunter was already wanted for a resisting arrest warrant in Hickory County, the sheriff's office said. He was also investigated as a suspect in the possession of and sale of illegal narcotics.
The sheriff's office said Hunter was seen leaving a local business in Camden County when a traffic stop was initiated. Hunter fled in the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by Camden County deputies.
Two grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on Hunter, the sheriff's office said.
Hunter was charged with possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on $20,000 bond, as well as a $5,000 bond for the Hickory County warrant.
The driver of the vehicle, Angela Swedeen, was arrested after 12 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 28 hydrocodone pills, 2 Adderall pills, 15 Alprazolam pills, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.
Swedeen was charged with three counts of delivery of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
Swedeen is currently being held on a no-bond warrant at the Camden County Adult Detention Center.