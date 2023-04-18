MONITEAU COUNTY — Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies arrested two individuals Sunday on charges of drug possession.
Bambi Turek, 42, and Charles Yelm, 57, were taken into custody after deputies said they discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Each faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance, with Yelm being a prior offender.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's office, deputies on routine patrol in Jamestown observed a vehicle with a Missouri license plate on the front and a Tennessee license plate on the rear. Deputies ran the rear plate and it came back as stolen.
Deputies say they then stopped Turek and Yelm and obtained their consent to search the vehicle. After their arrest, officials discovered another glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine on Turek's person.
Both Turek and Yelm are being held at the Moniteau County Jail with bonds of $25,000 and $100,000, respectively.