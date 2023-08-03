A two-month long narcotics investigation concluded on Wednesday, resulting in two arrests in the Camp Bagnell area, outside Eldon, according to a news release from the Miller County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and detectives with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force located and arrested Jonathan Henik, 44, and Cherie Henik, 43, both of Independence.
After obtaining a search warrant, 146 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of methamphetamine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, four pistols, and an unregistered firearm suppressor were seized from two campers and two vehicles, the news release said.
Jonathan Henik was arrested on a federal arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Marshal Service for a weapons violation, the sheriff's office said. The Miller County prosecutor also charged him with 19 felonies:
- One count of trafficking drugs in the second degree
- Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance
- Four counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm
- Eight counts of unlawful possession or transport of an illegal weapon
- One count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor
Cherie Henik was charged with two felonies:
- One count of possession of controlled substance
- One count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathan and Cherie Henik are being held in the Miller County Adult Detention Center with $450,000 and $25,000 bonds, respectively. No court hearings have been scheduled in their cases.