MEXICO − Two people were arrested Tuesday after a robbery attempt in Mexico.
Marjoie McDonald, 36, of Columbia, and Biagio Davenport, 29, of Hallsville, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
The Mexico Public Safety Department said it responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street around 2:41 p.m.
The department said a dispute was ongoing, and that McDonald attempted to take property from the business. A news release said McDonald hit someone who attempted to stop her from taking the property.
Davenport then pulled out a gun to help McDonald get away with the property, a news release said.
McDonald and Davenport were arrested at the scene and taken to the Audrain County Jail.
No injuries were reported as a result of the attempted burglary.