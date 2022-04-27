MEXICO − Two people were arrested Tuesday after a robbery attempt in Mexico.

Marjoie McDonald, 36, of Columbia, and Biagio Davenport, 29, of Hallsville, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

The Mexico Public Safety Department said it responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street around 2:41 p.m. 

The department said a dispute was ongoing, and that McDonald attempted to take property from the business. A news release said McDonald hit someone who attempted to stop her from taking the property.

Davenport then pulled out a gun to help McDonald get away with the property, a news release said. 

McDonald and Davenport were arrested at the scene and taken to the Audrain County Jail.

No injuries were reported as a result of the attempted burglary.

