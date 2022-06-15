COOPER COUNTY − Two Boonville residents were arrested Monday after Cooper County Sheriff's Office received a tip that children were being exposed to narcotics.
James Pipes, 50, and Amber Roth, 39, are each charged with three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing a controlled substance. Roth is also charged with forgery.
Deputies said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used for the manufacturing of methamphetamine at the residence in the 12000 block of Highway 5.
They also found the home was in "extremely poor condition," as the children were exposed to narcotics and also a bug infestation, according to the post.
The children were removed by the Children's Division and taken to the hospital for examination.
Pipes and Roth are being held on $75,000 bonds.