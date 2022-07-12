HOWARD COUNTY - Two Boonville residents were killed in a crash Monday at around 4 p.m. according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The driver James Dorman, 20 and Ryleigh Randolph, 19, were traveling on Route 124 when their vehicle proceeded off of the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole. They then overturned into a tree, the report said.
Dorman was pronounced dead at University Hospital at around 5:45 p.m. and Randolph was pronounced dead by the Howard County coroner at around 5:25 p.m.
Dorman and Randolph were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the report.