MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are dead after a crash in Moniteau County early Tuesday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Dakota Pace, 21, and Christopher Seeger, 23, were traveling west on U.S. 50 shortly after midnight.
The report said the driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, and then overcorrected again. The truck then rolled over and the men were thrown from the truck. Investigators were unable to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.
Officials pronounced both of the men dead at the scene. Neither were wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
According to MHSP, this is troop F's tenth and eleventh deaths in 2022.