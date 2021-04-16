MACON- The Department of Health and Human Services is warning patrons that two cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in Missouri.
The two cases are linked back to the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 1821 North Missouri Street, in Macon.
The two people used the pool/hot tub at the hotel. DHHS tested the water in the hot tub and found traces of Legionella bacteria.
Legionnaires' disease is a serious for of pneumonia, commonly spread by breathing in water that contains the Legionella bacteria.
DHHS has asked that any recent patrons of the Comfort Inn & Suites in Macon that show symptoms of pneumonia, such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, or headaches, should immediately seek medical attention.