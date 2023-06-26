COLUMBIA – Two cats and one dog died Sunday following a house fire, the Columbia Fire Department announced Monday. 

CFD responded to the 4600 block of Winterbrook Court around 2:40 p.m. after reports of a fire coming from the rear of a two-story home. 

Fire crews found no human occupants inside the house, though a firefighter was injured and hospitalized. 

CFD said the fire originated inside the structure and was caused by a portable air conditioning unit. The total damage was estimated to be $350,000. 

After two hours, the fire was brought under control.

