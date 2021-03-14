HALLSVILLE — Boone County deputies arrested two people Saturday after security footage revealed they had attempted to conceal the involvement of drugs in an apparent overdose death.
On the afternoon of March 7, Boone County deputies were dispatched to a residence in Hallsville in response to a tripped alarm from an at-home security system.
While driving to the residence, a deputy attempted to call the resident but the call went unanswered. When the deputy called again, he spoke to one of the subjects, Jamie Lee Chick, who said the resident was likely dead.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they said they made contact with Chick and Black Ashley Williford.
Deputies said they also found the body and believed the person died more than an hour before deputies arrived based on the appearance of the body.
Deputies noticed the resident had surveillance cameras around the house and collected the hard drive in order to better assess the conditions that led up to the resident's death.
According to the department, the footage revealed that Chick and Williford had ingested narcotics and alcohol the night before deputies found the resident's body. After realizing the resident was deceased, Chick and Williford can be seen rummaging through the resident's pockets and home.
According to a media release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Chick and Williford may have attempted to "remove traces of drugs from the residence."
The release also said the two suspects made no visible attempt to resuscitate the resident or contact emergency medical services. Instead, the release states that Chick and Williford "appeared to be in a panicked state, giving the perception they were preparing to flee the residence," and accidentally tripped the alarm in the process.
Chick and Williford were arrested and charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.