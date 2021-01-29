CAMDENTON - The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges on January 20 against two people in connection with a deadly overdose.
Dereck Beck, 24, and Morgan Walters, 23, each face one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Deputies started a death investigation on January 19 after Beck's mother died from a fentanyl overdose. Court documents said the woman got the drug from Beck. Deputies later arrested Beck and reported finding drugs and related materials with him and with Walters, Beck's girlfriend.
During an interview with investigators, Walters said she saw Beck making the drugs while the victim was in the house with them, and determined the victim had taken some of those drugs while there.
While interviewing Beck, deputies said he told them he told the victim how to consume "liquid Xanax" and how much to consume, and that he helped her take it.
Beck's bond was set at $100,000 and Walters' bond was set at $30,000.