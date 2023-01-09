PETTIS COUNTY - Two people were charged in separate cases this month after law enforcement say they found fentanyl in their possession.
Jonathan Dubois, 29, and Virginia Weaver, 50, are each charged with second-degree trafficking drugs. Dubois is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to a Facebook post from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 3, Dubois was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home in the 3000 block of Kendrick Road. Deputies were originally called for a verbal disturbance, but drug paraphernalia was found in plain view, the sheriff's office said.
More drug paraphernalia was located and just under 2 grams of fentanyl were found, according to the sheriff's office.
On Jan. 8, deputies and a K9 conducted a traffic stop on Weaver's vehicle in the 3600 block of S. Limit.
Weaver had two active warrants for her arrest, one from Cass County and one from Jackson County. She was arrested, and upon a search, deputies said they found a small container which contained approximately a quarter gram of fentanyl.
Dubois and Weaver are being held at the Pettis County Jail without bond.
Sheriff Brad Anders said fentanyl is becoming "more and more prevalent" in the community.
"... I want to reiterate the importance of seeking help for opioid addiction. Fentanyl is a killer and has taken too many lives already in Pettis County in addition to numerous survived overdoses," Sheriff Anders wrote. "There are alternatives in seeking help to include Suboxone prescriptions and the methadone clinic on Main St. at Compass Health."