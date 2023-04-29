MONROE COUNTY — Two children are in the hospital after an Monroe County crash Saturday afternoon.
The UTV overturned while traveling eastbound on County Road 606 near the intersection with County Road 657. That's about a 20 minute drive north of Mexico.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper David Gipson said five children were in the UTV when it began to skid and overturned. Two of the kids were seriously injured and airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia.
EMS from Monroe County and Ralls County also responded to the crash.
Neighbor Alex Culver said he helped the children get out of the UTV after it crashed.
"I stopped mowing and ran down there to assist them," Culver said. "I wanted to see what was going on and make sure everyone was alright."
Culver said he's thankful for his neighbors and believes they would have done the same for him or his kids.
"They're good people," Culver said. "You know we watch out for each other out here."