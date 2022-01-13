DIXON- Two children were killed in a mobile home fire in Dixon, Missouri Wednesday night.
According to a Facebook post from Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, multiple fire crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Host Street.
According to the post, the fire was brought under control at 7 p.m.
One adult male was taken to Phelps Health and a juvenile male was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Both had injuries, but their conditions were not clear.
Two other juveniles were taken to Fort Leonard Wood hospital and were later pronounced dead.
The Missouri State Fire Marshals' office is investigating the fire, and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation.