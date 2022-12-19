COLUMBIA - A total of 16 individuals will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism including Columbia Boy Scouts Dominic Viet and Joseph Diener.
Back on June 25, 2021, the two boys helped rescue an 18-year-old woman from a near-drowning from Hinkson Creek floodwaters.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Dominic and Joseph were riding their bikes near Jay Dix Station, off Scott Boulevard, when they heard a call for help. They went to the call and saw a woman hanging on the basketball goal.
As soon as the boys reached her, they grabbed her shoulders to pull her out of the water. Several minutes later, Joseph said, first responders took care of the rest.
Both Boy Scouts were also recognized by the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Missouri Department of Public Safety back in July of 2021.
The Carnegie Medal is the highest civilian honor in North America. It's awarded to those who save or attempt to save the lives of others while entering extreme danger. Since 1904, the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Fund has awarded the Carnegie Medal to 10,340 individuals, according to a news release.
Each of the recipients or their survivors will receive a financial grant. Over $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance since industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie established the fund more than 118 years ago, the release said.
To nominate someone for the Carnegie Medal, complete a nomination form online or write to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, 436 Seventh Ave., Suite 1101, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15219.
More information on the Carnegie Medal and the history of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission can be found online here.