COLUMBIA-- Columbia police arrested two Columbia men yesterday after a police pursuit that ended on foot.
Marcus D. Banks, 17, was arrested on the charges of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest by fleeing, resisting or interfering with arrest and delivery of a controlled substance.
Jamel R. Tackett, 21, was arrested on the charges of stealing, possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of the firearm, resisting arrest by fleeing and resisting or interfering with arrest.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning after locating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane.
The officers attempted to make contact but the suspects continued to flee.
The pursuit came to an end on Kirk Hill Road and Upland Creek Road where officers found the subjects to be armed.